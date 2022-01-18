Real Madrid have been dealt an injury blow following their Super Cup win over Athletic Club.

Los Blancos claimed their 12th Spanish Super Cup with a 2-0 final win over the Lions, with Karim Benzema and Luka Modric on target.

But there was some bad news in the lead up to the final, with Marco Asensio falling to injury.

Asensio missed out on the final, and it has now been confirmed that he will miss the next three weeks through injury.

Scans have shown a small tear in a muscle in the Spain international’s right leg, and he could miss up to three weeks of action.

Asensio will be hoping to return to full strength in time to win back his place ahead of next month’s Champions League clash with PSG.

That fixture is just under a month from now, but Rodrygo and Asensio have jostled for position throughout this season.

The latter will need to return with a bang to ensure a starting spot come February 15.