Real Madrid lost one of the biggest legends in the club’s history today.

Los Blancos have confirmed that club legend Francisco (Paco) Gento has passed away.

Gento has passed away at the age of 88, and the club have sent their condolences to his wife, Mari Luz, children Francisco and Julio, and grandchildren Aitana and Candela.

Gento, who was a left winger, made 428 league appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 128 times and spending 18 years at the club in total.

He won as many as 12 La Liga titles, six European Cups and two Copa del Reys.

Interestingly, the weekend’s Super Cup win from the current Real Madrid’s stars saw Marcelo equal Gento’s record for trophies won with the club (24).

Gento is an honorary club president at Real Madrid, and the club will play tribute to him on Sunday when they face Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The former winger will be remembered as one of Real Madrid’s biggest legends.