Real Betis hammer Deportivo Alaves just 48 hours after beating Sevilla

Real Betis’ fine run of recent form continued this evening at the Benito Villamarin as the Andalusian outfit beat Deportivo Alaves 4-0 in La Liga. The victory comes just 48 hours after Betis beat city rivals Sevilla in the same stadium in the Copa del Rey.

Sergio Canales set up Borja Iglesias’ opener in the eleventh minute before scoring himself on the stroke of the half-hour mark after being assisted by Andres Guardado.

Iglesias scored his second of the evening four minutes before half-time before Juanmi put the final nail in the visitors’ coffin in the 54th minute. He was assisted by Nabil Fekir.

The result means that Betis remain third in La Liga, four points clear of defending champions Atletico Madrid albeit having played a game more. Defeat leaves Alaves in the relegation zone in 18th. They’re a point behind Getafe and the safety they represent, although they’ve also played a game more than Getafe.