Ousmane Dembele’s agent vows he’ll fight for his client’s interests until the end with Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is now into the final six months of his Barcelona contract and still hasn’t renewed at Camp Nou. It doesn’t look likely at this stage, either. His agent, Moussa Sissoko, has just given an explosive interview with RMC Sport.

“We’re not here to feed debates on social networks,” Sissoko said in comments carried by Marca. “But the truth must be told. Yes, we’re making certain demands, but we have already shown that Ousmane’s career isn’t driven by money. If it was, we wouldn’t be here. So, if Barcelona had wanted to negotiate they could have tried sitting down at the table with us to discuss.

“Except there was no discussion, just threats that he wouldn’t be able to play anymore [if he didn’t renew]. And that’s prohibited. We’ll assert Ousmane’s rights if it becomes necessary. It’s a pressure move that doesn’t work with people like us. Perhaps it can work with agents who are friendly with Barcelona. This isn’t my case. I’m here to defend the interests of my player.”

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund as part of the Blaugrana’s efforts to replace Neymar, who had just departed for Paris Saint-Germain. Things haven’t worked out as either party would have liked – the 24-year-old has seen his time at Camp Nou disrupted by injury after injury.

The winger has played 129 games for Barcelona and contributed 31 goals and 23 assists. With Dortmund he contributed ten goals and 22 assists in the 50 games he played for the German club.

Barcelona need Dembele’s future to be resolved quickly due to their dire financial situation. If he does leave in the summer his sizeable wage will be off Barcelona’s books and they’ll be able to move with a bit more freedom in the transfer market.