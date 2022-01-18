Old video emerges of Pep Guardiola dancing the night away as a Barcelona player

Pep Guardiola turned 51 today. The Manchester City coach has enjoyed a life full of achievement and will go down as one of the most important people in the history of Barcelona.

The Catalan commits to every endeavour he begins with unwavering focus and determination. That’s true for coaching a football team as well as dancing the night away, as he was recorded doing during an old video that surfaced during his days as a youngster just coming through at Barcelona.

Born and raised in Santpedor, Guardiola spent the first eleven years of his senior career at Barcelona before leaving for a spell in Italy with Brescia (twice) and Roma. He saw out his playing career in Qatar and Mexico before retiring in 2006.

Guardiola has been ludicrously successful as a coach, spending four seasons at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 before taking a year’s sabbatical. He then spent three years at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016. He’s been at City since then.