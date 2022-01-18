Ousmane Dembélé is said to be a target of Newcastle United as we move into the second half of the January transfer window.

Dembélé remains in a contract stalemate with Barcelona, with his deal set to expire at the end of this season.

A contract proposal has been on the table for a number of weeks, but it is yet to garner a response.

Dembélé is said to want to extend his five-year Camp Nou stay, but he is reluctant to sign reduced terms amid Barcelona’s financial issues.

According to Sport, Newcastle United are one of the teams who could sign the Frenchman this month if a contract agreement can’t be reached.

Barcelona would be forced to sell Dembélé on the cheap given he is out of contract at the end of the season.

And it’s said the winger could become Newcastle‘s Robinho given their recent takeover.

Robinho was Manchester City‘s marquee signing following their 2008 takeover, the Citizens becoming a force not too long after.

Dembélé could serve as that for Newcastle, who have been taken over by a Saudi Arabia state-backed group.

Though, the Magpies would have some convincing to do given they are currently battling relegation in the Premier League, a country mile from being Manchester City,