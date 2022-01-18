Luis Suarez is reportedly interested in joining Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa

Luis Suarez has turned down offers from Palmeiras, Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro and Saudi Arabia to concentrate on an offer from Premier League side Aston Villa according to Gerard Romero. Villa are coached by Steven Gerrard, Suarez’s teammate at Liverpool.

Suarez left Liverpool in the summer of 2014 to join Barcelona, and enjoyed great success playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at Camp Nou. He left Catalonia in the summer of 2020 to join Atletico Madrid, and it was his goals that fired Los Rojiblancos to victory in La Liga by the end of that campaign.

He’s a ruthless and renowned goalscorer, but the Uruguayan is now the ripe old age of 34 and will see his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano come to an end this summer. Gerrard is building something interesting at Villa and has already signed two ex-Barcelona men this January transfer window in Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne. The idea of Suarez there is interesting.