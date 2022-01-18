Lionel Messi tuned in to the FIFA FIFPro Best awards on his iPad out of respect for Robert Lewandowski

The three players that Lionel Messi voted for in the FIFA FIFPro Best awards have been revealed according to Roy Nemer. The Argentine, formerly of Barcelona of course, voted for two Paris Saint-Germain teammates in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as well as Real Madrid marksman Karim Benzema.

Robert Lewandowski eventually won the award, but that will be of little importance to Messi. He has two great challenges on the horizon and neither are individual prizes. The 34-year-old wants to help PSG win the Champions League this season – they face Real Madrid in the last 16 – and then lead Argentina to glory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that kicks off in November.

He did, however, tune in using his iPad for the award ceremony from his home in Paris to show his face and his respect for Lewandowski according to a report in Marca. He did the same when the Polish striker won the award back in 2020, although he tuned in for that from his home in Castelldefels.