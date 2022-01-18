Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for January 18.

Messi overlooked

Lionel Messi was overlooked for the FIFA Best award, with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski crowned the winner.

Lewandowski scored more than 40 Bundesliga goals last season, winning the title with Bayern.

Messi still managed to win the Balon d’Or, but he fell short of The Best award on Monday night.

Umtiti surgery

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti will have surgery today after breaking his fifth metatarsal.

The defender suffered the injury in training and is now set to miss up to three months of action.

Umtiti was being touted for an exit this month, but it looks as though all transfer hopes have been ended.

Hazard asks for exit

Eden Hazard is said to have asked to leave Real Madrid during this window amid a lack of appearances.

The Belgian winger didn’t play a single minute in the Super Cup in Riyadh, and he has struggled for game time all season.

Hazard is now being linked with an exit this month, though it’s unclear whether Los Blancos can indeed get him out the door in time.