Just one La Liga player made the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s Best XI.

The FIFA Best awards were held on Monday night, with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski taking top prize.

Lewandowski was crowned as The Best Men’s Player after scoring more than 40 Bundesliga goals last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was given the Best Coach, and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy won Best Goalkeeper.

During the awards, the Best XI was also announced, and just one current La Liga player was present.

Real Madrid defender David Alaba was included on the list, but the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema missed out.

Alaba’s inclusion will have been largely based on his performances at Bayer last season, but PSG star Lionel Messi was also included based on his performances for Barcelona and Argentina.

The XI is voted on by professional players, so there can’t be too much argument over the final team.

Though, the likes of Benzema and Courtois can been a little aggrieved not to have made it, and they will surely make next year’s editions given the season they have put together so far.

World XI in full: Gianluigi Donnarumma, David Alaba, Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandoski, Lionel Messi.