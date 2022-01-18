Jorge Mendes admits he didn’t want Joao Felix to join Atletico Madrid in leaked voice note

Joao Felix has been linked with a move to Manchester City for months in the Portuguese press and now a very interesting voice note has come to light throwing further doubt on the 22-year-old forward’s future at Atletico Madrid.

In the voice note, Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes admits that he didn’t want his client to join Atletico when he left Benfica in the summer of 2019. The Portuguese cost Atletico €127m at the time. But Mendes wanted Felix to choose Pep Guardiola’s City instead.

As well as Atletico and City, Manchester United and Real Madrid were also in the race to sign Felix. But Mendes was clear in his thinking. “The best thing for Joao Felix would be Guardiola’s Manchester City,” is what he said back then in comments carried by Record and Mundo Deportivo.

Felix is contracted until the summer of 2026 to Atletico, and has contributed 22 goals and 12 assists in the 94 appearances he’s made for the club. He’s still yet to find his feet under Diego Simeone, however, and hasn’t yet found himself able to build up a solid run in the team. That’s why some think the more fluid football played by Guardiola would be a much better fit.