Gareth Bale’s injury nightmare could be set to come to an end in the coming days.

The Welshman has played just three games for Real Madrid this season having returned from a loan spell with Tottenham.

Bale suffered a calf injury that kept him out until November, and after a brief appearance with Wales, he was sidelined again with a back issue.

Carlo Ancelotti recently said that Bale was fit to play but didn’t feel comfortable to do so.

But it seems Bale will play very soon after returning to training today and completing the session without any issues.

Real Madrid face Elche in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, and if that one comes too soon, Los Blancos face Elche again on Sunday in La Liga.

Bale’s return is a timely one given Real Madrid have lost Asensio to injury for the next three weeks.

Ancelotti will be able to call upon Rodrygo and Eden Hazard to play on the right wing, and Bale could also join that list, as long as there are no further issues in the coming days.