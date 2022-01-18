Everton are considering replacing Rafa Benitez with Jose Mourinho

Everton are interested in hiring former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho to replace the recently-sacked Rafa Benitez. But Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Portuguese isn’t planning to leave Roma this season and isn’t overly keen on Everton.

Everton turned to Benitez after Madrid took Carlo Ancelotti from Goodison Park during the summer. The Spaniard wasn’t a popular appointment from the beginning but the results in recent times made the issue even worse, leading to Benitez losing his job on Sunday after overseeing a 2-1 defeat to Norwich City.

That result means that Everton are currently in 16th, just six points clear of the relegation zone. Duncan Ferguson and Leighton Baines have taken control of The Toffees for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Mourinho joined Roma this summer after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last season. The Portuguese hasn’t enjoyed a great deal of success since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2013 and many consider that his best days are behind him.