Diego Carlos has told Sevilla he wants to leave for Newcastle United

Diego Carlos has told Sevilla that he wants to leave for Newcastle United according to a report by Sky Sports. The Brazilian centre-back will hand in a transfer request to push the move through and Newcastle are currently in advanced discussions with the Spanish club. The fee being discussed is in the region of £30m.

Newcastle were taken over by an investment fund linked to the Saudi Arabian government during the season and are intent on strengthening their defence during the January transfer market. They’ve already signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. The Premier League club are currently 19th in the league table and in the midst of a difficult relegation battle.

The sale will come as a real blow for Sevilla. They’re in the midst of a title challenge and currently sit five points behind Real Madrid in La Liga with a game in hand. The Brazilian has formed a watertight partnership with Jules Kounde at centre-back that ranks amongst the very best in European football.