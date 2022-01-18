Dani Carvajal will finally return from Saudi Arabia today.

The Real Madrid defender has been stuck in the Middle East after he tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Super Cup final on Sunday.

The positive test meant Carvajal missed the final, and he also had to miss the flight home, needing to complete the mandatory isolation period in Saudi Arabia.

That period has now been completed, however, and Carvajal will return on a special RFEF flight today.

The defender will now return to the fold ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash with Elche on Thursday night.

The experienced right-back has been key for Real Madrid so far this season, largely staying fit despite fitness issues in the past.

Should Carlo Ancelotti decide not to rush Carvajal back into action on Thursday, he will likely go with Lucas Vazquez again, as he did in the Super Cup final against Athletic Club on Sunday.