Cadiz conceded last minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at home with Espanyol

Cadiz drew 2-2 with Espanyol at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Tuesday. Manu Morlanes fired Espanyol into a tenth minute lead before Alvaro Negredo equalised for Cadiz in the 54th. Negredo then had a goal disallowed by VAR before assisting Ivan Alejo for what he thought was a match-winning goal. But Raul de Tomas struck back in the 96th minute to make it 2-2.

The result leaves Espanyol eleventh, five points off city rivals Barcelona and the sixth-place spot that they occupy. The victory would have taken Cadiz above Deportivo Alaves but a draw isn’t enough. They’re four points clear of bottom-placed Levante and three off Getafe and the safety they represent in 17th.

It’s Levante that Cadiz play next in what’s become an absolutely must-win clash. They then travel to the Balearic Islands the following weekend. Espanyol host high-flying Real Betis next before going to the Basque Country to take on Athletic Club.