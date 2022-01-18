Barcelona could decide to send young star Alejandro Balde out on loan during this transfer window.

Balde has emerged onto the scene this season, covering for Jordi Alba when the veteran has missed out with injury.

The 18-year-old has racked up six first-team appearances so far this term, and there is big belief behind the scenes that he can go on to become a key player for Barca.

His time, however, is not now, with Alba continuing to be the undisputed starting left-back under Xavi Hernandez.

And with that in mind, Barca are said to be considering sending Balde out on loan.

According to Sport, Barca will send the youngster on loan this month to get him first team experience, as long as they can get another left-back in on a temporary or short-term deal.

If not, they will look to land a left-back replacement on the cheap in the summer with the view to allowing Balde to spend next season out on loan.

Balde has played more regularly with Barcelona B, but Barca want him to get regular first team experience at a higher level with the hope he can return to be a big part of the club’s first-team plans.