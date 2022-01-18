Barcelona chiefs are expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the Ousmane Dembélé situation.

Dembélé still hasn’t issued a response to Barca over the contract offer that has been on the table for weeks.

The Frenchman is said to have communicated to Xavi Hernandez that he wants to stay, but he is holding out, with Barca only able – and indeed willing – to submit a reduced offer.

The clock is ticking, and Barca need an answer given they may need to sell Dembélé before the end of the window.

The winger is out of contract at the end of this season, and so no new contract and no departure means the Blaugrana would lose him for absolutely nothing, despite snapping him up for well over €100million in 2017.

Barca need to decide what they will do if Dembélé decides to reject his contract offer, and according to Sport, the club’s chiefs will meet on Wednesday to make a final decision on the course of action they will take.

The preferred option is still that Dembélé renews his contract at the terms offered.