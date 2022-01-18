Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti will miss the next three months through injury

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti underwent surgery on Tuesday due to the fracture he received in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. The operation was carried out by Dr. Antoni Dalmau and it’s expected that the French defender will be out of action for three months according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

Umtiti could theoretically therefore return to action at the end of April in time to help Xavi’s team close out the 2021/22 season. Although he has played just a single game so far this campaign. The injury is disappointing as there had been hope that Barcelona would have been able to secure an exit for him this January.

Umtiti, still just 28, joined Barcelona from Lyon in the summer of 2016. His initial level of performance was very good but ever since the 2018 World Cup in Russia he’s been plagued with injuries and unable to return to his previous level.