Atletico Madrid are said to be considering a Tottenham star ahead of the January transfer window.

Los Rojibancos are enduring a disappointing season so far, already out of the title race and clinging on to a top four spot.

Atleti have lost four of their last eight games, including crashing out of the Super Cup at the semi-final stage, losing to Athletic Club.

But there is still plenty to play for, with Diego Simeone‘s men needing to combine a top four chase with a bid to win the Copa del Rey, and they are also in the Champions League Round of 16.

Reinforcements are required if Atleti are to turn their fortunes around, and it’s already pretty clear Valencia‘s Daniel Wass is headed to the Spanish capital.

And according to Ekrem Konur, they are also considering Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The midfielder is expected to leave Tottenham, who are said to want him out the door.

According to the report, Atleti are considering signing Ndombele on loan as they look to strengthen their ranks for the second half of the season.

Ndombele has been with Tottenham since 2019, making 63 Premier League appearances, but he has only made nine league outings so far this term.