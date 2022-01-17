Barcelona have been dealt a huge blow in their bid to offload Samuel Umtiti.

Umtiti only signed a new long-term contract last week, but the move was more about registering new signing Ferran Torres.

Regardless of the new contract, Barca want to find a way to move Umtiti on, be it on a loan deal or a permanent one.

But it looks as though any hope of that happening before the end of the January transfer window has been ended.

That’s because Umtiti has suffered a broken fifth metatarsal during training and will require surgery tomorrow.

It’s not clear how long Umtiti will be out for, but he is not likely to be signed given he could miss up to three months of action.

The centre-back hasn’t had much luck with injury, and it seems his latest blow will see him miss out on a loan move, which could have been hugely beneficial given his lack of appearances this season.

Umtiti has made just one La Liga appearance so far this season despite being fit until this term.