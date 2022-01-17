Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini is moving on quickly from the weekend’s events.

The Copa del Rey derby clash between Betis and Sevilla was billed to be one of the best ever, and it looked as though it could be after a fine start to the clash, but events followed that would force the game to be postponed.

A plastic pole thrown from the Betis end his Sevilla star Joan Jordan, who was later admitted to hospital with concussion.

Fears over safety saw Sevilla refuse to play on, and with the score 1-1, the game was continued on Sunday, behind closed doors.

Real Betis went on to win the game, winning 2-1, and people from both sides continue to point fingers.

Betis fans feel as though Sevilla could and should have played on, while Sevilla are outraged over such claims.

Either way, the game – if not the events off the field – has now been put to bet, and Betis boss Pellegrini wants to move on quickly.

“For us, it’s already finished. We qualified for the next stage of the Copa, that was our objective,” he said in his latest press conference.

“I know that there was more significance because of the derby, but that has already happened and we have to get back up now for the game tomorrow.

“The theme is closed.”