Ousmane Dembélé may refuse to leave Barcelona if he does decide not to renew his contract.

Barca continue to wait on an answer from the winger, who has had a formal offer sitting on the table for a number of weeks.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of this season, and Barca want an answer quickly as they look to avoid losing him for free.

And according to reports this morning, they have given Dembélé a 48 hour deadline so that they can look to sell if no agreement is reached.

But according to SER Catalunya via Diario AS, Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissoko has said the player won’t be pressured into a move, and even if he doesn’t renew, he may well remain at Barca until the end of the season.

That could be a huge problem for Barca, given it means they could lose him for free.

But ultimately, they cannot force Dembélé to leave the club before the end of his contract.

In that scenario, the Blaugrana’s best hope is to source a move Dembélé can’t resist, and there are already reports suggesting they are putting the ground work in place.