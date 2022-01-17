Getafe set to complete Oscar Rodriguez deal

Getafe have secured a deal to sign Sevilla midfielder Oscar Rodriguez on loan.

The former Real Madrid youth team product has found himself surplus to requirements in Andalucia in recent weeks, despite a positive start, following his 2020 move to the club.

Quique Sanchez Flores has targeted reinforcements before the January transfer window closes with Getafe now confirming a loan agreement for Rodriguez.

An official club statement indicates he will immediately join Flores’ squad on a deal until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

📢 COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Óscar Rodríguez — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 17, 2022

There is no indication over whether the deal includes a purchase clause with Flores rumoured open to a permanent switch if he impresses in Madrid.

Flores has moved quickly in the window to secure new faces at the club, with a double loan swoop from Serie A side AS Roma, for Gonzalo Villar and Borja Mayoral already completed.

Mayoral is still contracted to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos sanctioning an amendment to his loan deal in the Italian capital, with Spanish international Villar still highly rated in Rome.

Images via Getty Images