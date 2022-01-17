Barcelona are open to losing a number of players between now and the end of the January transfer window.

The Blaugrana are still hoping to reduce salary spending in order to add to their squad, and they are said to have made a number of players available.

There is already uncertainty over winger Ousmane Dembélé, who will find himself touted for sale between now and the end of the window if he does not sign a new contract.

Barca want to avoid losing the winger for free, and it’s clear they will attempt to move him on if they can’t tie him down long-term.

Beyond Dembélé, Sport report Barca will listen to proposals from other teams to take over the loan deal of Luuk de Jong.

That’s despite three goals in as many games from de Jong, and it likely points to a potential replacement already being lined up.

Memphis Depay is another name mentioned, the Dutchman only signing in the summer, but he hasn’t overly impressed.

Samuel Umtiti is said to be the priority in terms of moving players on.

Umtiti signed a new long-term contract last week, but the new deal was little more than a vehicle to registering new signing Ferran Torres.

It’s more likely Umtiti would leave on a loan deal, with the defender reluctant to leave permanently.

Last but not least, full-back Sergino Dest is said to be for sale, with the American failing to impress Xavi Hernandez.

Dest could bring in a very decent fee of around €30million, and Xavi can call upon Dani Alves at right-back, as well as Sergi Roberto, who should return from injury in the next six weeks or so.