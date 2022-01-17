Eden Hazard’s time at Real Madrid may yet come to a premature end.

It has been a difficult two and a half years for the Belgian in the Spanish capital, with Hazard struggling for fitness and form.

Up until this season, it was injuries that restricted Hazard, but opportunities have been limited in spite of full fitness this term.

The likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have outperformed Hazard this term, and Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to overlook the winger.

Hazard did have a brief taste of action recently, but he then found himself dropped again for the Super Cup campaign in Saudi Arabia.

The Belgian didn’t feature at all in the semi-final or final, and according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri via Sport, he has had enough.

It’s reported that Hazard has told Real Madrid he wants to leave, and an exit may be on the table this month.

It’s also reported that Hazard has another medical issue that should require an operation, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants the winger to avoid the surgery so that he can be sold.

If Hazard is sold, Real Madrid would be destined to lose a fair bit of the more than €100million they spent to land him.

But Los Blancos may well be best served cutting their losses given the poor form and fitness of Hazard and the lack of promise that he can improve from this point.