Here are your Spanish football headlines for the morning of January 17.

Real Madrid take gold

Real Madrid won their 12th Spanish Super Cup on Sunday night, beating Athletic Club 2-0.

Goals from Luka Modric – who won man of the match – and Karim Benzema settled the tie in Saudi Arabia.

The title is Real Madrid’s first since their 2020 La Liga title win.

Ancelotti’s thoughts

Carlo Ancelotti spoke of his delight following the Super Cup win.

He said: “I am very happy because there have been two games where we have played well, with different facets.

“Today we played differently from the day against Barcelona, we demonstrated that we deserved to win.”

Dembélé limit

Barcelona have reportedly given Ousmane Dembélé just 48 hours to make a final decision over his future.

The winger has been hesitant in contract talks, which have been going on for months.

Barca are now said to want a final answer so they can choose the best course of action between now and the end of the transfer window.