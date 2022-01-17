Carlo Ancelotti has admitted Vinicius Junior was tired during Real Madrid’s Super Cup win over Athletic Club.

Los Blancos claimed their 12th Spanish Super Cup on Sunday night thanks to goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

Ancelotti‘s men have been the best team in Spain so far this season, so it was no real surprise to see them lift the Super Cup in Riyadh.

In truth, the two performances that secured the Super Cup weren’t their best of the season, but it’s another measure of just how good this team is.

So far this term, it has been Benzema and Vinicius who have stood out, putting on world class displays.

But while Benzema found the net, Vinicius was a little quiet against Athletic Club, the winger failing to add to his goal against Barca.

And Ancelotti says that was down to tiredness, with Vinicius having played more minutes than most so far this term.

“Vinicius was more tired than Rodrygo,” Ancelotti said after the game. “Rodrygo had a very good game, always dangerous, and he gave the assist to Modric. He is very good.”