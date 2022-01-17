Carlo Ancelotti believes Rodrygo will only get better after a very good performance on Sunday night.

Real Madrid claimed Spanish Super Cup glory on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric scoring the all-important goals.

Los Blancos have been dominant in La Liga so far this season, and this title will only give them more confidence as they look to secure the title this season.

The Super Cup final, in particular, will also help Rodrygo build his confidence, with the winger starting and performing excellently, providing an assist and causing danger throughout the win.

And after the game, Ancelotti was asked what Rodrygo needs to do in order to match the trajectory Vinicius Junior has managed over the last 12 months.

“I don’t think he needs more confidence. I have given all (the confidence) in the world because he deserves it.

“He is competent with Asensio, both of them performed well, and so did the team.

“The first half, he has been very, very effective, very dangerous, facing up.

“He is very young and he is going to improve.”

Rodrygo has alternated with Marco Asensio for a starting spot on the right of Real Madrid’s attack.

Both players have played well, but performances like this one will help Rodrygo in his bid to nail down a regular starting spot.