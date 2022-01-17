Barcelona want loan cover for Jordi Alba in January

Barcelona are working on a loan deal to provide cover for Spanish star Jordi Alba this month.

La Blaugrana head coach Xavi is rumoured to exploring a short term option to give Alba a rest during the second half of the campaign.

Despite being well stocked in defence, Xavi only has Alba as a senior figure at left back, ahead of a busy run of games on the horizon in 2022.

According to reports from Diario AS, the club are looking to bring in new faces before the window closes, with deals close on several targets.

Previous target Jose Luis Gaya is a rumoured option but Valencia are unlikely to sanction a loan exit for their captain at this stage of the season.

The report adds no specific names have been mooted by Barcelona, over their preference to help out Alba, with Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico another potential target, if a deal can be reached.