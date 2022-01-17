Barcelona Elche

Barcelona target Luuk de Jong Plan B option in January

Barcelona are rumoured to be making contingency plans if Luuk de Jong leaves the club this month.

Dutch star de Jong joined La Blaugrana on a season long loan from Sevilla at the start of 2021/22 despite appearing to be an odd choice by former boss Ronald Koeman.

However, despite being used sparingly by Xavi in his first few weeks in charge, the target man has netted key goals in 2022, and could force himself into Xavi’s plans for the rest of the season.

Xavi

Xavi previously hinted he could request an early return to Sevilla in the winter market, and despite his recent form, that is a possibility.

According to reports from Diario AS, Xavi has highlighted Elche striker Lucas Boye as an option, but only if de Jong returns to Andalucia.

Boye netted seven league goals last season, with six already in 2021/22, and Barcelona could push for a cut price move, with the Argentine’s current release clause set at €25m.

 

