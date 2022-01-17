Barcelona are said to be in pole position to land a Premier League defender this summer.

Barca could do with some reinforcements at the back, with Xavi Hernandez not convinced by Samuel Umtiti, while Gerard Pique is entering the final stages of his career.

Ronald Araujo appears to be a big part of Barca’s plans going forward, while Oscar Mingueza has served as more of a utility man, and Clement Lenglet no longer appears to be a starter.

With that in mind, Barca could go to the market to land a new defender, and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they could bag themselves a free agent.

Andreas Christensen is out of contract at Chelsea this summer, and Barca, as well as Bayern Munich, are said to be interested in landing him on a pre-contract agreement.

At the moment, a deal isn’t possible, with talks still ongoing between the Dane and Chelsea.

Chelsea have offered a new deal, while Christensen is not convinced, only featuring sparingly under Thomas Tuchel.

According to Romano, Christensen will only consider a move away from England, out of respect for Chelsea, and Barca and Bayern are leading the race.

The Blaugrana will be hoping Christensen and Chelsea remain apart on the current proposal, a scenario that could give them the chance to snap up a quality defender for nothing.