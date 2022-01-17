Barcelona may already be offering out Ousmane Dembélé amid stalled contract talks.

The Blaugrana have been in talks with Dembélé over a new deal for months, but little progress has been made.

Barca formally offered Dembélé a new deal, which would see his salary reduced, last month.

But despite the understanding that the Frenchman wants to stay at Camp Nou, there has been no answer.

Dembélé is out of contract at the end of this season, and Barca could well lose him for free if they don’t tie him down to a new contract.

And despite reports this morning that Barca will give the winger another 48 hours to make his mind up, Sport report Dembélé has already been offered to Manchester United and newly rich Newcastle United.

It’s reported both clubs have been told they can sign the winger for just €20million should no deal be agreed in the coming days.

That fee is just a fraction of the €130million Barca paid for Dembélé five years ago.

But it’s a lot better than nothing, and Barca would also save a large chunk of salary space, opening the possibility of another singing before the end of this window.