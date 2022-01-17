Barcelona loan exile Miralem Pjanic is said to have no interest in returning to Camp Nou.

Pjanic arrived at Barca on a very controversial deal in 2020 as part of an inflated swap deal involving Arthur Mello and Juventus.

After his move, the midfielder only played 19 La Liga games, and he fell out of favour with Barca head coach Ronald Koeman.

During the summer, it became clear that Pjanic would be moved on, and after the Spanish deadline closed, he made a loan move to Besiktas, with the Turkish window remaining open.

Pjanic has already racked up 13 league appearances for Besiktas, and he seems to be enjoying himself, despite Besiktas being seventh in the Turkish SuperLiga.

According to Daily Sabah via Sport, Pjanic has no interest in returning to Barcelona when his loan deal expires in the summer.

The Bosnian is under contract until 2024, but it seems he would like his Barca chapter to end prematurely.

It’s unclear whether Besiktas will look to make the loan move permanent earlier than the summer, something that would benefit Barca, but it’s understood Pjanic does want to remain in Turkey beyond the next six months.