Barcelona are expected to continue talks with long-serving midfielder Sergi Roberto this week.

Roberto is out of contract this summer after 12 years at the club, though both he and the club want to continue their long relationship.

There is an added motivation for Barcelona, too, who can increase their salary cap space with a new deal for Roberto.

A new deal would allow them to spread payments over a number of years, and that reduces salary mass.

Though, the desire to extend the deal will be down to the quality of Roberto, too, the versatile midfielder remaining at a very good level.

Roberto is currently out injured having decided to have surgery on a reoccurring thigh injury, but talks over a new deal are expected to progress this week.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there have been some informal offers already, offers Roberto and his camp haven’t been impressed with.

But it’s reported both Barca and Roberto are going to start negotiations with a blank page this week.

Roberto has already reduced his contract ones, during the summer, and he is said to want his wage to show he is a valuable player going forward.

It’s expected both Barca and Roberto are likely to be sensible in negotiations, which should end up in a new deal, one way or another.