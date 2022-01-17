Atletico Madrid are said to have everything in place to complete the signing of Valencia star Daniel Wass.

Wass has been chosen to replace Kieran Trippier, who left Atleti to join Newcastle United earlier this month.

Trippier was a success at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he wanted to return to England and the club granted his wish.

The full-back was a key member of Diego Simeone‘s starting XI, however, and a replacement is needed.

Atleti have turned to Wass, who can play as both a midfielder and a full-back, and a deal is said to have been agreed.

According to Diario AS, the deal will be completed as soon as Valencia strike a deal to sign a replacement.

Wass is a key part of Jose Bordalas’ plans, but Los Ché are resigned to losing him.

Valencia need to reduce their spending, and Wass will be desperate to join Atleti given it is a big step up.

This is a deal that is almost certain to go through ahead of the end of the window, but Atleti may need to be patient.