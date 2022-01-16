Athletic Club La Liga

WATCH: Karim Benzema doubles Real Madrid’s Supercopa lead

Real Madrid are on course to secure their first piece of silverware in 2021/22 with a 2-0 Supercopa final lead over Athletic Club.

Los Blancos headed into the final showdown in Riyadh as strong favourites to clinch the trophy despite their Basque opponents being the current defending Supercopa champions.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have dominated right from the off in the Saudi Arabian capital with Spanish international Unai Simon forming an early barrier for the current La Liga leaders.

Luka Modric’s measured finish eventually handed Ancelotti a 1-0 lead just before the break, with Karim Benzema doubling their advantage from the penalty spot on 52 minutes, after a rash handball inside the Athletic box.

Marcelino’s side now face a real uphill task to defend their title in the final stages, with an immediate triple substitution from them,  with Ancelotti very confident of his first title since returning to the club last summer.

