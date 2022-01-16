Tensions flare in the south of Spain as Real Betis and Sevilla prepare to meet again in the Copa del Rey

Seville has been stained again according to Alberto Fernandez in this morning’s edition of Marca. What had been shaping up to be a stone-cold classic was instead ruined by a moment of stupidity by a single fan when he struck Joan Jordan with a missile.

The action ensured that the game ground to a halt in the 39th minute with the score tied at 1-1. Papu Gomez had fired Sevilla into the lead only for Nabil Fekir to quite remarkably equalise for Real Betis directly from a corner kick. It was in the aftermath of the celebrations for Fekir’s goal that the missile was fired.

Fernandez made the point in his piece that it was a disgrace not a single Betis player took the time to check whether Jordan was hurt or not – they instead tried to encourage him to get up and play on as if nothing had happened.

Instead, the aftermath of the game saw players from Betis charge Jordan of making the most of the incident on social media. The game will resume this afternoon at the Benito Villamarin behind closed doors, and it promises to be a heated encounter indeed.