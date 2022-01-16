Sevilla issue statement disagreeing with the authorities’ decision to play their Copa del Rey clash with Real Betis today

Sevilla have issued a club statement disagreeing with the authorities decision to reschedule their Copa del Rey clash with Real Betis for 16:00 CET this afternoon at the Benito Villamarin.

The game was supposed to take place last night but was suspended in the 39th minute after a supporter struck Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in the head with a missile.

The score was 1-1 at that point. Papu Gomez had opened the scoring for Sevilla before Nabil Fekir equalised directly from a corner kick. It was in the aftermath of Fekir’s goal that Jordan was struck. Jordan will be unavailable to play through concussion.

Sevilla made an appeal to postpone the game further given Jordan is unavailable to play, but the Appeals Committee, made up of three members, dismissed their appeal.

Both clubs share the same city, of course, as well as one of the most heated rivalries in Spanish football. They’ll be playing for a place in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey.