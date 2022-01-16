Real Madrid name starting lineup for Supercopa de Espana final against Athletic Club

Athletic Club and Real Madrid will lock horns later this evening in Saudi Arabia in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Athletic beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday night to secure their place in the final while Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 the night before.

Athletic are the holders of the Supercopa following their victory in La Cartuja last season, but they’re at a disadvantage heading into this game if this year’s league performance is anything to go by.

Madrid are a serious operator under Carlo Ancelotti, and are currently five points clear of second-placed Sevilla (albeit having played a game more than them) at the top of La Liga. They’re 21 points clear of Athletic, who are mired down in ninth place.

Ancelotti has set his team up in a 4-3-3, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro will anchor the midfield, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line, flanked by the Brazilian duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.