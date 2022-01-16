Real Madrid clinch Supercopa glory in Riyadh

Real Madrid have secured their first piece of silverware of the 2021/22 season with a 2-0 Spanish Supercopa final win over Athletic Club.

Los Blancos have clinched their first success in the competition since 2019 with a ruthless display in the Saudi Arabian capital.

Goals either side of the break from Luka Modric’s and Karim Benzema did the damage for Carlo Ancelotti’s side who took a comfortable 2-0 lead on the hour mark.

Marcelino’s defending champions did look to rally themselves in the closing stages with a late penalty after Eder Militao was dismissed for deliberate handball inside the box.

However, Raul Garcia’s spot kick was superbly kept out by a diving Thibaut Courtois as Real Madrid eased on to victory.

Real Madrid now head back to Spain to concentrate on another trophy push, as they travel to Elche in midweek Copa del Rey action, with Athletic Club at home to Barcelona in the last 16.

Images via Getty Images