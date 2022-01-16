Real Betis’ Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla to resume this afternoon behind closed doors

Real Betis and Sevilla met under the hot lights of the Benito Villamarin in the Copa del Rey last 16 yesterday evening only for the game to be suspended in the 39th minute.

Papu Gomez had fired Sevilla into the lead only for Nabil Fekir to remarkably equalise directly from a corner kick, but in the aftermath of the celebrations of Fekir’s goal a missile struck Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in the head.

The game was interrupted for a significant period of time after the incident, with Sevilla returning to the dressing room and Betis staying on the pitch. Eventually the decision was made that the game was to be suspended.

And on Sunday morning the RFEF issued a statement indicating what the plan of action moving forward is. The game will resume at four in the afternoon Spanish time at the Benito Villamarin but will take place behind closed doors.