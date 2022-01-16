Real Betis come from behind to beat Sevilla in dramatic Copa del Rey clash

Real Betis came from behind to beat Sevilla in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey at the Benito Villamarin this weekend. The game started on Saturday evening but didn’t finish until Sunday afternoon – it was a remarkable affair for more reasons than one.

Papu Gomez fired Sevilla into the lead on Saturday evening only for Nabil Fekir to equalise directly from a corner kick. In the aftermath of Fekir’s equaliser Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was struck by a missile, leading to the match being suspended in the 39th minute and postponed until this afternoon.

The match restarted at 16:00 CET at the Benito Villamarin but without the 55,000 fans that were there last night. Sergio Canales scored the winning goal in the 72nd minute – the Cantabrian cut in on the right side before finishing accurately with his left foot.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game, and despite the extenuating circumstances the truth of the matter is Betis were the better side from the first whistle and deserved winners.