Real Betis and Sevilla name starting lineups for rescheduled Copa del Rey clash

Sevilla have issued a club statement disagreeing with the authorities decision to reschedule their Copa del Rey clash with Real Betis for 16:00 CET this afternoon at the Benito Villamarin.

The game was supposed to take place last night but was suspended in the 39th minute after a supporter struck Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in the head with a missile.

The score was 1-1 at that point. Papu Gomez had opened the scoring for Sevilla before Nabil Fekir equalised directly from a corner kick. It was in the aftermath of Fekir’s goal that Jordan was struck. Jordan will be unavailable to play through concussion.

Betis look like they’ve set up in their customary 4-2-3-1, with Rui Silva starting in goal behind a back four of Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Edgar Gonzalez and Alex Moreno.

Guido Rodriguez and William Carvalho will sit in the double pivot, while Sergio Canales, Fekir and Juanmi will make up the attacking trident. Borja Iglesias will lead the line.

Sevilla have set up in what looks to be a 3-4-3, with Alfonso Pastor starting in goal behind a back three of Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos and Karim Rekik.

Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna will play on either flank, with Ivan Rakitic and Oliver Torres in midfield. Rafa Mir will lead the line with Lucas Ocampos and Papu either side of him.