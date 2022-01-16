Rafa Benitez is expected to lose his job at Everton imminently

Rafa Benitez is coming under increasing pressure as Everton coach and it’s expected the Spaniard will lose his job at Goodison Park imminently according to a report by Talksport and Diario AS.

Everton lost 2-1 to Norwich City yesterday afternoon at Carrow Road. The result means that in the 13 games they’ve played since they beat Norwich 2-0 at the end of September they’ve won just once, drawing three and losing nine. Relegation form.

Everton now have 19 points to their name from 19 Premier League matches. They’re just six points clear of relegation and are a whopping 16 points off the European places. The fans have been unhappy with Benitez’s work for some time.

Born in Madrid, Benitez enjoyed a modest playing career but has gone on to greater success as a coach. He’s most associated with his time at Valencia and then Liverpool, where he won, among other titles, La Liga twice and both the Champions League and the UEFA Cup once. But things haven’t worked out at Everton.