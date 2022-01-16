Philippe Coutinho delighted with Premier League return

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has revealed his delight at securing a Premier League return this month.

The Brazilian winger secured a six month loan move to Aston Villa last week after growing frustrated at a lack of first team opportunities at the Camp Nou.

The move sees Coutinho reunited with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard with the ex Reds icon making a positive start to life in charge at Villa Park.

And Coutinho enjoyed a dream debut off the bench against Manchester United this weekend with an assist and an equalising goal in a 2-2 draw in front of the Holte End.

The move has been championed by Gerrard for the quality the former Inter Milan schemer brings to his squad and Coutinho is confident of a positive spell back in England.

“I missed the Premier League and these kinds of games. I’m very happy to be here with my new teammates”, as per reports from Marca.

Coutinho’s transfer does not include a mandatory purchase clause for Villa and Gerrard but they could activate an option to bring him in permanently if the loan spell is a success.

Images via Getty Images