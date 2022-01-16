Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to meet Mo Salah’s wage demands

Mo Salah’s prospects of renewing his contract with Liverpool seems to be complicated indeed according to a report by The Mirror carried by Diario AS. The Egyptian has demanded a contract worth €400k per week, a figure Liverpool won’t meet.

The word from Salah’s camp is that they don’t believe the demands are excessive. Cristiano Ronaldo earns €500k per week while Kevin De Bruyne earns €400k per week. Salah believes that his recent performances puts him in that oh-so-elite bracket.

Complicating matters, however, is when Jurgen Klopp seemed to hint in recent days that there was a difference in opinion between Salah and his representatives. The German indicated that while Salah wants to stay at Liverpool his agent is causing problems.

Salah’s contract at Anfield runs until the summer of 2023, meaning that this coming summer would be his last until he enters the final year of his contract. This means that Liverpool would either hope he renews by this summer or they’ll sell him. Barcelona and Real Madrid have long been credited with interest.