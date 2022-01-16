Inaki Williams issues rousing message after Athletic Club’s Supercopa defeat

Athletic Club star Inaki Williams has called on his young teammates to learn from their Supercopa final defeat to Real Madrid.

The Basque giants were unable to defend their title in Riyadh as a ruthless showing from Carlo Ancelotti’s side sealed a 2-0 win in the Saudi Arabian capital.

Williams was the hero in the 2021 final with an extra time winner to secure a 3-2 victory over Barcelona 12 months ago.

Inaki younger brother, Nico, fired home the winner in their semi final win against Atletico Madrid last week, with both brothers featuring in the final.

Williams Jr, alongside fellow rising stars Ohian Sancet and Nico Serrano, are tipped for a bright future at the Estadio San Mames, and Inaki had some sage advice for them.

“I’ve told them (the young players) that in life you lose more than you win and you have to keep fighting and suffering”, as per reports via Marca.

“We’ll keep fighting so that more opportunities like this come along.

“Real Madrid deserved the victory and we congratulate them for it.

“Losing a final always hurts. But, it’s a pride moment for us to compete in this final, and our fans can be proud of what we did on the field.”

Athletic Club now head back to Spain for a crunch Copa del Rey tie at home to Barcelona in the last 16 followed by a La Liga trip to in form Rayo Vallecano next weekend.

