Florentino Perez tips Luka Modric for 2022 Ballon d’Or win

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez believes veteran star Luka Modric could win another Ballon d’Or in 2022.

Modric turned in another vintage display in Riyadh as his early goal propelled Carlo Ancelotti’s side on to the 2021/22 Spanish Supercopa title.

Modric agreed a one year contract extension at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last summer with talks still ongoing to renew his rolling deal in the Spanish capital.

The 36-year-old is rumoured to be open to extending his stay, into an 11th season at the club, as part of his plans to play for Croatia at the 2022 World Cup, and Perez sees no signs of slowing down.

“Modric has been in enviable form again this season, and he showed that”, as per reports from Marca.

“He is worthy of winning the Ballon d’Or again.”

Modric won the 2018 award, which brought to an end the decade long dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with the former Barcelona star clinching the 2021 gong.

Ancelotti has utilised Modric as a regular figure in his plans so far this season, with 14 starts from 21 league game in 2021/22, with Casemiro the only midfielder to play more than him.