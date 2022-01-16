Carlo Ancelotti issues title warning after Supercopa win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has fired a warning to their rivals after clinching his first title back in Madrid.

The Italian coach won four trophies in his previous spell with Los Blancos and he made it five with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club in the 2021/22 Spanish Supercopa final.

However, the former AC Milan head coach will not be relaxing in the weeks ahead, as he plots a possible quadruple for his squad in 2022.

Real Madrid are five points clear at the top of La Liga, they are set to face Elche in the Copa del Rey in midweek, with a February date for their Champions League last 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

A domestic league title was the only honour which evaded Ancelotti in his first spell in Madrid but he is confident of a dominant run.

“We deserved this title, against a good Athletic team, it was another game which we controlled”, as per reports from Marca.

“I am very happy. We have a drive to continue on now.

“We don’t have much time to think, as another competition is coming around the corner.

“But I look at this team and I think we can fight against anyone.”

Ancelotti’s charges return to the day job of league action on February 6 with a home game against Granada.